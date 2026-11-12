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Iranian president: US-Israeli attacks caused 1.5M tons of CO2

Yenişafak English AA10:50, 12/11/2026, ThursdayG: Update: 11:42, 12/11/2026, Thursday
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Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said US and Israeli attacks on fuel facilities released 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide in Iran, accusing Washington and Tel Aviv of extensive environmental destruction and calling for international accountability.

Emissions from fuel facilities

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Wednesday that US and Israeli attacks on fuel facilities in Iran released 1.5 million tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, causing extensive environmental damage. Pezeshkian made the statement at the COP31 UN climate summit in Türkiye.

Attacks on fuel facilities in Asaluyeh released 500,000 tons of carbon dioxide, according to Pezeshkian, while strikes on fuel storage tanks near Tehran produced another 1 million tons. Israeli strikes targeted oil storage facilities in Tehran on March 7, while gas processing facilities in Asaluyeh, in southern Iran, were hit on March 18.

Damage in Iran and Gaza

Pezeshkian accused Washington and Tel Aviv of causing severe environmental destruction during the military offensive that began Feb. 28. The attacks, he said, highlighted a contradiction between international efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and military operations that destroy infrastructure, trigger widespread fires and release pollutants into the atmosphere.

Pezeshkian also condemned Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip, saying the territory was facing a humanitarian and environmental catastrophe because of the destruction of infrastructure, water resources and ecosystems. He said attacks on Iranian protected areas and environmental ranger stations had damaged natural resources and threatened future generations.

Call for accountability

Calling for international accountability, the president urged organizations to document environmental damage caused by US and Israeli military operations in Iran and Gaza. He also called for mechanisms to be established for compensation.

Pezeshkian highlighted Iran's renewable energy development, saying installed capacity increased from 1,250 megawatts to more than 6,150 megawatts during the last two years. Iran generated more than 4.5 billion kilowatt-hours of clean electricity in 2026, preventing 2.5 million tons of carbon dioxide emissions, according to Pezeshkian.

War and climate summit

Pezeshkian stressed that peace and environmental protection were inseparable, saying lasting peace was essential to safeguarding the planet. The US and Israeli attacks triggered a war that has caused widespread casualties and damage to infrastructure.

Diplomatic efforts involving regional mediators have since sought to end the hostilities. Türkiye is hosting the COP31 UN climate conference in Antalya, a Mediterranean resort city, from Nov. 9 to 20, bringing together world leaders and climate negotiators to discuss emissions reductions, climate adaptation and financing.

Titles :masoud pezeshkianpezeshkianiranasaluyehtehrangaza stripcop31carbon emissionsrenewable energyantalya
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Iranian president: US-Israeli attacks caused 1.5M tons of CO2
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