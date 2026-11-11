Zelenskyy says Abu Dhabi talks eye 1,500-per-side prisoner swap

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy outlined prospects for a large-scale prisoner exchange involving up to 1,500 captives from each side on Tuesday, detailing the proposal that emerged from trilateral negotiations with Russian and American delegations in Abu Dhabi. Speaking to reporters in Copenhagen, Zelenskyy said Washington would present the exchange framework to Moscow following preliminary discussions. “We discussed the possibility of an exchange. They want to do 1,000 for 1,000, maybe 1,500 for 1,500. Some kind of large-scale exchange. The Americans will go to Russia with this agenda,” he said.

Territorial disputes and battlefield claims

Zelenskyy added that Russian officials raised territorial issues during the sessions, though he maintained such matters required direct leader-level negotiations. He accused Moscow of misrepresenting battlefield conditions, noting that Russian delegates said they controlled half of the Donbas region despite Ukrainian forces maintaining defensive positions throughout the territory. The Ukrainian leader questioned whether President Vladimir Putin was receiving accurate intelligence from military commanders, suggesting the Kremlin’s assessments did not reflect actual frontline conditions.

European participation and diplomatic pressure

Zelenskyy emphasized the necessity of European Union participation in any peace process, stating Ukraine sought to develop unified positions with Brussels and Washington. When asked whether the latest round might succeed where previous efforts failed, he responded: “We don’t trust, but we hope.” He argued that compelling Moscow required sustained pressure, adding that Washington should reduce commercial engagement with Russian entities.

Talks timeline

US-mediated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine commenced Tuesday in the Emirati capital and are scheduled to resume Wednesday. Delegations have convened for three previous rounds since late January — two in Abu Dhabi and one in Geneva — without producing a lasting ceasefire agreement.