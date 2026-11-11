US Treasury Secretary Bessent relocates over Iran threats

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Relocation After Threats

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has relocated from his Washington-area residence to a military base following credible intelligence that Iranian plots targeting current and former American officials had reached an advanced stage. Three people familiar with the matter told The Washington Post on Tuesday that Bessent was moved after specific threats against his life were identified.

Bessent has led a US economic pressure campaign against Iran since August through tighter sanctions and trade restrictions. The measures have placed the Treasury chief high on Tehran's target list, though US officials assess that Iran lacks capability for large-scale attacks in the United States.

Administration Response

A Treasury Department spokesperson said Bessent "will not be deterred by the Iranian regime's threats," adding that he remains committed to pursuing the campaign aimed at putting further pressure on Iran's economy. The administration has not disclosed the full extent of security threats facing senior officials, which involve multiple adversaries beyond Tehran.

Bessent joins at least six senior officials who relocated to military bases or secure accommodations last year. Stephen Miller—now White House chief of staff—and former Attorney General Pam Bondi both made similar moves, with Bondi facing threats partly linked to the US military capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas.

Economic Pressure Campaign

A central aim of Bessent's campaign is cutting funding to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The administration hopes economic pressure will obviate renewed military operations, though officials acknowledge the sanctions have weakened Iran's currency and economy.

US intelligence assessments indicate Tehran's hard-line leadership remains determined to retain power at almost any cost, suggesting economic pressure alone may not bring about regime change. Two officials familiar with the assessments said the IRGC continues to receive clandestine financial support despite the restrictions.