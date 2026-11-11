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South Korean FM discusses North Korea, defense with US, Canada at G7

Yenişafak English AA10:29, 11/11/2026, WednesdayG: Update: 11:22, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Paris on Tuesday to discuss North Korean issues and expanding defense cooperation, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry.

Talks with US counterpart

South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Hyun held a pull-aside meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio during the Group of Seven foreign ministers' gathering in Paris on Tuesday, exchanging views on overall bilateral relations, high-level exchanges, and North Korean-related issues, according to Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency. Rubio called the encounter "great," and said they discussed the importance of the bilateral relationship during a "productive conversation."

Canada strategic partnership

Cho also met with Canadian Foreign Minister Anita Anand to discuss ways to expand cooperation in artificial intelligence, defense, and energy sectors. The two sides agreed to continue close coordination as "comprehensive strategic partners" and assessed deepening bilateral cooperation through increased exports of Canadian crude oil and liquefied natural gas, according to Seoul's Foreign Ministry. They also agreed to expand coordination in the defense sector, building on a joint statement on strategic security and defense partnership signed last year between South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

Hormuz deployment ruled out

The meetings came as Seoul seeks to maintain momentum on key bilateral issues following last week's US midterm elections. Seoul and Washington have yet to make substantial progress in follow-up consultations on security commitments outlined in a joint fact sheet following an October 2025 summit between US President Donald Trump and his South Korean counterpart. Trump has called on South Korea to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, which remains effectively blocked amid the US-Iran war. Seoul, however, has ruled out deploying combat troops in response to the situation, saying it would not send military personnel in a manner that could draw it into an overseas conflict.

Titles :cho hyunmarco rubioanita anandsouth koreanorth koreag7parisdefense cooperationus-south korea relationscanada-south korea relations
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South Korean FM discusses North Korea, defense with US, Canada at G7
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