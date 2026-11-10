Trump cites 'positive momentum' on Iran after Qatar talks

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White House talks

US President Donald Trump on Monday declared there was "positive momentum" toward ending the war with Iran following an "excellent conversation" with Qatar's prime minister at the White House, marking his first meeting with a foreign leader since his party's midterm election losses.

Posting on Truth Social after meeting Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani — a key mediator in the conflict — Trump said: "We are seeing positive momentum toward an end to this Conflict, and will ensure that America's interests are at all times protected." He told reporters later that the Islamic Republic was "effectively over" militarily, adding: "But if we do have to go back in, we are locked and loaded, and ready to go."

Iranian defiance

Tehran's officials rejected Trump's assessment and accused Washington of manufacturing false narratives about negotiations. Mohsen Rezai, the Islamic Republic's top security chief, wrote on X late Monday that the US "flails like a desperate gambler," telling Washington to "fold your hand. Stop manufacturing fake news about imaginary talks."

Mahammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Tehran's top negotiator, claimed Israel was pushing the US deeper into conflict, stating: "unless Washington drops the 'Israel First' mindset, America and its allies are headed straight for a dark age."

Strikes continue

Despite the diplomatic rhetoric emerging from Washington, unacknowledged US military strikes continued on Iranian soil, according to authorities in Tehran. The island of Qeshm, located in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, was targeted overnight from Sunday to Monday, the provincial deputy governor stated on state television.

Trump has publicly acknowledged the highly unpopular war contributed significantly to Republican defeats in last month's midterm elections, particularly through its inflationary impact on domestic energy prices. Speculation had mounted before the vote that Washington would resume major offensive operations against Tehran immediately after the polls closed.