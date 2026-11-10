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Netanyahu calls Trump daily to resume Iran war: Report

Yenişafak English AA11:17, 10/11/2026, TuesdayG: Update: 11:55, 10/11/2026, Tuesday
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Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been calling US President Donald Trump on a daily basis to urge renewed military action against Iran, even as regional leaders lobby for diplomacy to end the nine-month conflict, according to a Financial Times report published Monday.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has been contacting US President Donald Trump on a daily basis to urge the resumption of military action against Iran, according to a Financial Times report published Monday, even as the caretaker premier continues pressing for strikes aimed at forcing Tehran's government collapse.

Daily lobbying campaign

A source briefed on the discussions told the British newspaper that "Netanyahu calls him every day [to urge him to resume the war]." The source added that figures inside and outside the White House who oppose renewed hostilities have been working to counter this pressure, noting that "The regional leaders are telling him (Trump) not to escalate and prioritise negotiations."

Another person familiar with the situation in Israel said Netanyahu wants military action against Iran to resume, though there was not currently a coordinated push to persuade Trump.

Gulf preference for status quo

Trump indicated Monday that Gulf allies oppose new military campaigns against Tehran, writing on Truth Social following talks with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani that "Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait and others would prefer the status quo." The former president added that there was "positive momentum" toward ending the nearly nine-month war, stating that renewed US strikes on Iran now appeared "quite unlikely," according to the report.

Regional diplomatic push

The Financial Times reported that Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and Qatari Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani have all spoken with Trump recently to urge him to allow diplomacy more time. A diplomat briefed on the Qatari premier's meeting said both sides agreed that "diplomacy is the preferred way forward to get a deal." Regional leaders fear renewed fighting could trigger broader Iranian retaliation and deepen instability across the Middle East.

Tehran's position

Tehran has warned it is prepared to respond to any renewed attacks and could expand the conflict beyond the Middle East. An unnamed Iranian official told Fars News Agency on Monday that reports of talks to reopen the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for the release of $8 billion in frozen assets were false, insisting that Tehran would negotiate only within the framework of seven conditions conveyed to Washington — including lifting the naval blockade and unilateral sanctions, releasing frozen assets and ending the war. The US and Israel launched attacks on Iran on Feb. 28, reaching a July memorandum of understanding to end hostilities before fighting resumed as diplomatic efforts stalled.

Titles :benjamin netanyahudonald trumpiranisraelstrait of hormuzrecep tayyip erdoğangulf statesmiddle east conflictus-israel relations
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Netanyahu calls Trump daily to resume Iran war: Report
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