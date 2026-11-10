Trump stands by embattled Defense Secretary Hegseth

President Donald Trump on Monday defended embattled Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth against a surprise impeachment attempt by a Republican lawmaker, declaring the Pentagon chief had done a "good job" while overseeing recent military operations.

White House backing

Hours after the impeachment motion was filed, Trump told reporters at a White House press briefing that he would not abandon his defense chief. "Yeah, I'll stand by him... He won two wars. He was in charge," the president said, referring to recent US military actions in Venezuela and Iran. The remarks came as Hegseth faces mounting scrutiny over his leadership of the Pentagon.

Capitol Hill challenge

The impeachment effort was initiated Monday by a Republican lawmaker, marking a rare challenge to a sitting defense secretary from within the president's own party. Details of the specific charges remained unclear as the White House moved quickly to rally behind Hegseth, who has led the Pentagon since the start of Trump's second term. The move signals growing friction between the executive branch and congressional Republicans over military policy.

Monday's impeachment attempt represents the first congressional challenge to the defense secretary since Trump took office in January. Hegseth assumed leadership of the Pentagon following Lloyd Austin's departure. He has overseen a period of intensified US military activity across multiple theaters, including the operations cited by the president.