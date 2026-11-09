Iran ready to negotiate end to 'no war, no peace' status

Pezeshkian outlines conditions for dialogue

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Monday declared Tehran's readiness to enter negotiations aimed at resolving the country's protracted "no war, no peace" impasse with the United States, emphasizing that Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei had directed officials to seek an end to the current stalemate. Speaking at a ceremony, Pezeshkian stressed that logic demands disputes be settled through diplomatic means whenever possible, noting that Iran favors dialogue over armed conflict.

"We can negotiate with dignity and resolve the issue with dignity. We favor dialogue and negotiations," he said. However, Pezeshkian added a firm caveat regarding the terms of any potential engagement, stating: "However, we will not surrender to force and bullying," according to a statement published on the Iranian presidency's website.

Domestic resilience amid external pressure

The president reiterated his position first articulated at the UN General Assembly, stating that Iran seeks negotiations grounded in justice and equal conditions while refusing to relinquish its rights under duress. He accused adversaries of plotting to undermine the Islamic Republic, calling instead for strengthened domestic production and enhanced energy efficiency to bolster national independence. Pezeshkian urged citizens to conserve energy and consume resources more efficiently to overcome existing economic and energy-related challenges.

Islamabad memorandum and ongoing tensions

His remarks come amid delicate diplomatic maneuvering to de-escalate tensions between Tehran and Washington following the US-Israeli military offensive against Iran that began on February 28. The two adversaries signed a 14-point Islamabad memorandum in June following negotiations mediated by Pakistan, though disagreements over its implementation and renewed military tensions have thus far prevented a lasting settlement.