Jordanian FM in Damascus for third coordination council session

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi arrived in the Syrian capital on Monday to co-chair the third session of the Jordanian-Syrian Higher Coordination Council, a mechanism established in April to institutionalize bilateral cooperation across trade, energy and infrastructure sectors.

Damascus Talks

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani welcomed Safadi upon his arrival at Damascus International Airport, according to the official Syrian Arab News Agency. The two diplomats are set to oversee the council's third convening, building on previous sessions held in the Jordanian capital earlier this year.

The Jordanian Foreign Ministry said the delegations will review implementation of agreements reached during the council's second session in Amman. Officials from both countries are expected to sign memorandums of understanding and executive programs designed to expand their strategic partnership, the ministry added in a statement issued Sunday.

Sectoral Agenda

The Higher Coordination Council was formally established on April 18 during a landmark meeting between the neighboring countries, creating a structured framework for collaboration in energy, health, industry, trade, transportation and agriculture. The body serves as the primary vehicle for coordinating joint projects and monitoring progress on bilateral commitments.

The April agreement marked a significant step in normalizing relations between Amman and Damascus, with Monday's session representing the first council meeting held on Syrian soil since the mechanism's inception. The council's creation followed months of diplomatic engagement aimed at rebuilding ties between the two Arab neighbors.