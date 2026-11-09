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Iran says US strikes on Qeshm Island caused no infrastructure damage

Iran says US strikes on Qeshm Island caused no infrastructure damage

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11:42, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Iran says US strikes on Qeshm Island caused no infrastructure damage
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Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Iran's Hormozgan province, said Monday that overnight US strikes on Qeshm Island targeted sites located away from residential and commercial areas, adding that no damage was caused to vital infrastructure and emergency services remain on high alert.

A senior Iranian provincial official said Monday that overnight US strikes on Qeshm Island caused no damage to residential areas or vital infrastructure, stating that the targeted sites were located away from populated zones and essential public services.

Strikes avoid civilian infrastructure

Ahmad Nafisi, deputy governor of Hormozgan province for political, security and social affairs, told the semi-official Fars news agency that emergency services and public utilities remained on high alert across the island. "The targeted sites were outside residential and commercial areas and public service infrastructure, and no damage was caused to the island's vital infrastructure or essential services," Nafisi said, noting that the situation was fully under control.

Conflicting accounts emerge

The official did not identify the specific targets or disclose possible casualties from the strikes, which followed reports of explosions on Sunday evening in the southern port city of Bandar Abbas and on Qeshm Island. Fars initially reported — citing local sources — that the blasts may have been warning shots fired at vessels suspected of violating navigation rules in the Strait of Hormuz, though Iranian authorities offered no immediate clarification.

Strategic waterway

Qeshm Island lies near Bandar Abbas at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz, a vital chokepoint for global oil exports that has become a flashpoint in tensions between Washington and Tehran. Diplomatic efforts to ease the conflict over security and freedom of navigation in the waterway have continued alongside military operations in the region.

Titles :ahmad nafisiqeshm islandstrait of hormuzhormozganbandar abbasfars news agencyus iran tensions
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