Home
World
America
Trump presses Netanyahu to advance Gaza reconstruction plan

Trump presses Netanyahu to advance Gaza reconstruction plan

Yenişafak English AA
11:25, 09/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump presses Netanyahu to advance Gaza reconstruction plan
File photo

US President Donald Trump has urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to take concrete steps toward implementing a Gaza reconstruction plan following Israel's recent parliamentary elections, pressing for progress on administrative transfer and security arrangements regardless of which government formation takes office in Tel Aviv.

US President Donald Trump urged Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a Thursday phone call to advance a Gaza reconstruction plan following Israel's recent parliamentary elections, pressing for progress on administrative transfer and security arrangements regardless of which government takes office, Israeli media reported.

Post-election pressure

The conversation included US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Trump's envoys Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff, with the participants also addressing the conflict with Iran, according to Channel 12. Trump specifically requested movement on a proposal that would transfer Gaza's administration to a Palestinian technocratic committee, place weapons under international supervision, and initiate a phased Israeli withdrawal paired with reconstruction efforts. Implementation had remained largely frozen for months amid Israel's election campaign, as Washington sought to avoid turning the issue into a politically sensitive matter.

Washington's conditions

A senior US official said the Trump administration now expects Israel to approve steps that had been delayed for domestic political reasons. "We want to move forward cooperatively, and we need full cooperation and full partnership from the Israeli government," the official said. The reconstruction process would not begin without progress toward disarming Hamas and would proceed gradually subject to verification, the official added.

Diplomatic context

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, a senior member of Trump's Board of Peace, visited Israel on Friday and met with Netanyahu and opposition leader Gadi Eisenkot to encourage support for the plan. The first phase of Trump's Gaza plan, announced in 2025, included a ceasefire and the release of Israeli hostages and Palestinian prisoners, while the second phase envisages deploying an international stabilization force alongside the administrative committee. Since October 2023, the Israeli army has killed more than 74,000 people and injured over 175,000 in a deadly assault that has left the territory in ruins. The latest US push comes as Israel faces uncertainty over government formation following its Oct. 27 parliamentary elections.

Titles :donald trumpbenjamin netanyahugazagaza reconstruction planisraeli electionstony blairhamasus-israel relationsmarco rubiomiddle east
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026