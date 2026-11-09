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Trump says Ukraine will have 'different shape' after war

Trump says Ukraine will have 'different shape' after war

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10:09, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:50, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Trump says Ukraine will have 'different shape' after war
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US President Donald Trump said in a television interview on Sunday that Ukraine would emerge from the war with Russia with a "different shape," predicting an imminent end to the conflict while defending his record on Moscow and blaming tensions between the Russian and Ukrainian leaders for complicating peace talks.

US President Donald Trump predicted on Sunday that Ukraine would emerge from the war with Russia with a "different shape," telling a national broadcaster that Washington was close to brokering an agreement to end the conflict despite ongoing tensions between the leaders in Moscow and Kyiv.

Territorial adjustments

In an interview with CBS News' 60 Minutes, Trump offered no specifics regarding potential territorial adjustments but expressed confidence that the fighting would cease shortly. "I think we're going to have it done and I think it's going to happen and they're going to end up with a little bit different shape," he said. He attributed the anticipated breakthrough to his own diplomatic efforts without elaborating on boundary changes.

Leadership tensions

Trump faulted the personal animosity between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for obstructing negotiations. "I believe that that war is going to end and it's going to end soon, and the only reason it's going to end is because of me," he stated, rejecting suggestions that Putin was deliberately prolonging the talks. "There's been nobody that's been tougher on Russia than me," he added, citing sanctions and trade measures.

Oil, weapons and Starlink

The president defended his decision to allow Russian oil exports despite criticism that the move had eased pressure on Moscow, while noting that Washington continued supplying weapons to Ukraine. "I give it to Europe, sell it at full price and they pay us," he said. Asked about reports that Ukraine's access to Elon Musk's Starlink satellite system had been restricted, Trump said he did not know who was responsible. "I can't tell you who turned it down. I can tell you ultimately he turned it back up and so they have it," he added.

Titles :donald trumpukraine warvolodymyr zelenskyyvladimir putinrussia-ukraine negotiationselon muskstarlink satellite60 minutes interview
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