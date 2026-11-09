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Pope Leo XIV urges unity, warns against corruption in Argentina debut

Pope Leo XIV urges unity, warns against corruption in Argentina debut

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10:09, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 10:24, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Pope Leo XIV urges unity, warns against corruption in Argentina debut
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Pope Leo XIV called for national unity and institutional integrity in his inaugural address in Argentina on Sunday, warning that corruption and organized crime erode democratic foundations while urging leaders to place human dignity above economic metrics.

Address in Buenos Aires

Pope Leo XIV delivered his inaugural address in Argentina on Sunday at the Palacio Libertad in Buenos Aires, calling for national unity, institutional integrity and a renewed commitment to democratic values before President Javier Milei, Cabinet members, legislative leaders and the diplomatic corps. Speaking in Spanish to the assembled officials, the pontiff framed his message around the country's profound social and economic challenges, urging dialogue and reconciliation amid political polarization.

Economy and institutional integrity

The pope explicitly warned that economic systems must prioritize human dignity over market mechanics, stating that "the economy should be at the service of the person, and not the person at the service of the economy." He highlighted the corrosive impact of illicit networks on social cohesion, noting that "organized crime, human trafficking networks, the smuggling of arms and drugs as well as corruption damage social coexistence, fuel violence, and divert resources necessary for the common good," adding that combating these threats requires coordinated state action grounded in institutional strength.

Democracy and dialogue

Emphasizing the personal responsibility of leadership, the pontiff stressed that "this strength also depends on the personal integrity of those entrusted with the responsibility to govern, for corruption erodes citizens' trust in their institutions." He urged acceptance of political diversity, declaring that "democracy is also strengthened through our daily conduct in public life: in a willingness to listen, in the careful use of language, in the patient pursuit of consensus, and in the ability to recognize those who think differently as fellow countrymen with whom we share a common destiny."

Pope Francis legacy

The address marked the culmination of a packed first day that included a visit to the Casa Rosada, a private meeting with Milei and a ceremony receiving the keys to Buenos Aires following his arrival from Uruguay. Reflecting on his predecessor, Pope Leo XIV said that "for twelve years, the universal Church listened to the voice of an Argentine pontiff who carried with him -- in his memory and in his heart -- the places, the people and the faith he received here," adding that he was "retracing his steps in reverse" by visiting the homeland where Pope Francis began a story intertwined with the entire Church.

Titles :pope leo xivpope francisargentinabuenos airesjavier mileicatholic churchpapal visitinstitutional integrity
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