China extends tariff suspension on US imports for two months

China's Customs Tariff Commission announced on Monday that Beijing will extend the suspension of its 24% additional tariff on US imports for two months while maintaining a 10% levy, implementing outcomes from September's Washington summit between Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

Tariff adjustments

The State Council said the extension aims to implement "outcomes and consensus reached at the Washington meeting between the heads of state of China and the United States," according to state-run Xinhua News. Beijing will continue suspending the 24% additional rate on goods originating in the US but keep the 10% additional tariff in place during this period. The commission noted that Washington has repeatedly stated its intention to replace tariffs imposed under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act — which have been ruled invalid — with Section 301 levies.

Washington summit context

The move follows September's summit between Trump and Xi, where both sides proposed a $60 billion package of reciprocal tariff cuts covering approximately $17 billion worth of US farm goods imported by China in 2024. The plan has yet to be finalized, though Beijing signaled readiness to modify measures based on subsequent US actions. "China will continue to closely follow the U.S. side's subsequent moves and adjust its relevant tariff countermeasures in light of the situation," the State Council said.

Maritime measures

In a parallel decision, China's Ministry of Transport extended the suspension of special port fees on US-linked ships and related industry investigations until January 10, 2027. Beijing first announced the one-year suspension of these fees in November following economic and trade talks in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The initial move coincided with Washington's suspension of final measures in its investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors.