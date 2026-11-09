Saudi Arabia warns of aerial threat over Riyadh after Houthi attack

Saudi authorities issued a civil defense warning to residents of Riyadh on Monday, alerting the capital to a "hostile aerial threat" before rescinding the alert minutes later amid ongoing attacks from Yemen-based Houthi forces.

Civil Defense Warning

The alert, broadcast through official civil defense channels shortly after midday, instructed residents to remain indoors and avoid windows during the threat. "Warning. The area is under a hostile aerial threat. Please remain calm, stay indoors or in a safe place away from windows and doors, and follow the instructions of Civil Defense," the message said. Authorities lifted the warning without reporting any immediate impacts or casualties.

Business District Strike

The warning came one day after Yemen's Houthi forces claimed responsibility for strikes targeting Riyadh's business district, where witnesses reported damage to a skyscraper housing facilities belonging to Saudi Aramco. Saudi authorities said the building had been "subjected to an attempted attack," though officials provided no details on casualties or structural damage in the immediate aftermath.

Cross-Border Escalation

The Iran-aligned Houthis have intensified their campaign against Saudi Arabia since October, conducting near-daily strikes on airports, military installations and energy infrastructure across the kingdom. A 2022 truce that had paused Yemen's long-running conflict collapsed in July, prompting renewed exchanges of fire across the border. Aramco facilities — including tankers, refineries and company headquarters — have been repeatedly targeted by the group in recent months.