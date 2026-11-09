Home
World
America
Warsaw protesters oppose Defense Ministry-Palantir cooperation

Warsaw protesters oppose Defense Ministry-Palantir cooperation

Yenişafak English AA
13:41, 09/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 13:44, 09/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Warsaw protesters oppose Defense Ministry-Palantir cooperation
File Photo

Demonstrators gathered in Warsaw to protest potential cooperation between Poland's Defense Ministry and US tech firm Palantir, demanding transparency over sensitive military data handling.

Demonstrators gathered in Warsaw on Sunday to protest potential cooperation between Poland's Defense Ministry and US technology company Palantir, raising concerns about the protection of sensitive military information. The protesters questioned who would have access to defense data and whether Polish authorities would maintain control over the technology.

Protesters march on Presidential Palace

The demonstrators marched to the Presidential Palace, urging President Karol Nawrocki to ensure an independent assessment of the proposed cooperation's security implications, according to TVP World. They demanded clarity on data storage locations and warned against foreign control over classified military systems.

Calls for transparency and review

Protesters called for a comprehensive legal and technical review before any agreement is finalized, alongside greater parliamentary scrutiny of the negotiations. Their demands include guarantees that sensitive information remains subject to Polish jurisdiction and oversight throughout any potential partnership.

Defense Ministry discussions

Poland's Defense Ministry has engaged in discussions with Palantir since 2024 and signed a nonbinding letter of intent in October 2025 regarding the Maven military software platform, though no final agreement has been reached. Palantir, established in 2003, provides data analysis tools to military and intelligence agencies — technology that has drawn criticism across Europe regarding privacy protections and reliance on US infrastructure.

Titles :karol nawrockiwarsawpolandpalantirdefense cooperationmilitary datamaven software
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026