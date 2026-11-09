Warsaw protesters oppose Defense Ministry-Palantir cooperation

Demonstrators gathered in Warsaw on Sunday to protest potential cooperation between Poland's Defense Ministry and US technology company Palantir, raising concerns about the protection of sensitive military information. The protesters questioned who would have access to defense data and whether Polish authorities would maintain control over the technology.

Protesters march on Presidential Palace

The demonstrators marched to the Presidential Palace, urging President Karol Nawrocki to ensure an independent assessment of the proposed cooperation's security implications, according to TVP World. They demanded clarity on data storage locations and warned against foreign control over classified military systems.

Calls for transparency and review

Protesters called for a comprehensive legal and technical review before any agreement is finalized, alongside greater parliamentary scrutiny of the negotiations. Their demands include guarantees that sensitive information remains subject to Polish jurisdiction and oversight throughout any potential partnership.

Defense Ministry discussions

Poland's Defense Ministry has engaged in discussions with Palantir since 2024 and signed a nonbinding letter of intent in October 2025 regarding the Maven military software platform, though no final agreement has been reached. Palantir, established in 2003, provides data analysis tools to military and intelligence agencies — technology that has drawn criticism across Europe regarding privacy protections and reliance on US infrastructure.