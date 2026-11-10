US evacuates aircraft from UK base after reported Iran threat

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The United States military evacuated several American aircraft from RAF Mildenhall in the United Kingdom on Monday following reports of a potential threat from Iran, according to the Wall Street Journal. Officials have not clarified whether the warning indicated an immediate or general risk.

Aircraft diverted to Germany

According to flight-tracking data and officials familiar with the situation, two American refueling tankers initially diverted to Germany while several other aircraft were later relocated to Germany and alternative locations. The US Air Force declined to comment on the specific movements, stating only that American aircraft regularly reposition between bases for operational requirements.

Heightened tensions with Tehran

The evacuation follows a similar decision last month when the Pentagon withdrew B-1 bombers from RAF Fairford amid concerns over an alleged Iran-backed plot targeting American pilots and aircraft. Iran has warned that any US military attack against it could trigger retaliation extending beyond the Middle East.

Senior congressional leaders responsible for political and intelligence matters, known as the "Gang of Eight," received classified briefings on Iran-related threats on Monday. The White House directed questions regarding the aircraft movements to the Pentagon.