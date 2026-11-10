Israeli forces detain 7 Palestinians in occupied West Bank

Raids across Ramallah and Qalqilya

Israeli forces carried out coordinated raids in the city of Al-Bireh and the village of Burqa east of Ramallah early Tuesday, storming several Palestinian homes and conducting extensive searches, Wafa said. Four Palestinians were detained from the nearby village of Al-Mughayyir during the operations, while two additional men were taken from the village of Siniriya and another from the town of Habla south of Qalqilya.

Operations near Tulkarem

Separately, military vehicles moved through the streets and neighborhoods of Attil and Allar north of Tulkarem before dawn on Tuesday, with troops raiding homes in Attil and damaging their contents, local sources said. Several Palestinians were held and taken to a residential building for questioning before being released without charge, though no formal arrests were reported in either town.

Arrest campaigns and detention conditions

The Israeli army maintains near-daily arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank, with incursions frequently involving physical assaults on family members and the deliberate destruction and vandalism of household belongings. Around 9,350 Palestinian prisoners — including 350 children and 90 women — remain in Israeli custody under harsh conditions, according to Palestinian figures compiled by rights monitors.

Human rights organizations report that detainees inside Israeli facilities face systematic torture, starvation, and deliberate medical neglect amid deteriorating conditions. These abuses have contributed to the deaths of dozens of prisoners in recent months, according to advocacy groups monitoring the detention system and campaigning for international intervention.