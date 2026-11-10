Hamas accuses Board of Peace of distorting Gaza flood crisis

Hamas on Monday accused the Board of Peace of providing a distorted narrative of Gaza's flood crisis while overlooking Israel's responsibility for obstructing the US-backed peace roadmap, rejecting blame for delays in implementing the ceasefire agreement. The Palestinian group issued the statement after the Board of Peace earlier Monday criticized Israel for delaying essential supplies and called on Hamas to lay down its weapons and transfer governing authority. While acknowledging the board's criticism of Israel, Hamas said the statement failed to address what it called Israel's broader responsibility for blocking implementation of President Donald Trump's plan.

Mediators warned of Israeli violations

Hamas cited an Aug. 3 statement by mediators Egypt, Qatar and Türkiye warning that Israeli violations were undermining the plan's second phase and threatening to derail the fragile truce. The group said turning lifesaving aid into political leverage violated humanitarian and legal obligations, noting that shelter supplies remained outside Gaza while displaced families faced flooding and cold temperatures amid harsh winter conditions.

'Children dying... not parties to negotiations'

"Children dying under the sand and in rainwater are not parties to the negotiations," Hamas said, adding that they must not be held hostage to Israel's objectives. The group urged the board to explain its own failure to secure Israel's compliance with first-phase commitments and demanded that crossings be opened to relief supplies without political conditions. Hamas also called for a timetable and verification mechanism for roadmap implementation, including Israeli withdrawal and arrangements enabling Gaza's Palestinian administrative committee to begin work.

Storm kills five in flooded tents

A storm that struck Gaza on Friday evening flooded more than 70,000 tents and brought down dozens of war-damaged walls, according to the Government Media Office. Two women and three children were killed late Sunday when a sand embankment collapsed onto tents sheltering displaced Palestinians in Deir al-Balah, Gaza's Civil Defense said, bringing the death toll from the flooding to five. Hamas reaffirmed its readiness to carry out agreed terms but rejected new conditions that would alter the sequence of obligations, delay Israeli withdrawal or prolong civilian suffering.