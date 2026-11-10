Trump says Nvidia CEO had no idea businesswoman was spy

Trump defends Huang

US President Donald Trump said Monday that Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang told him he had "absolutely no idea" a businesswoman he reportedly knew was a Chinese spy, defending the billionaire tech founder as federal investigators examine the relationship. Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump said he pressed Huang directly on the allegations, which emerged after the New York Times reported the CEO had a close relationship with a woman US intelligence officials believe shared information with Beijing.

"I asked him about that, and he said he had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy. I asked him that question. 'Did you have any idea that she was a spy?' He said 'I had no idea that she was a spy,' and I really believe him," Trump said. He described the Nvidia founder as a "very high-quality person" and noted their long acquaintance, adding that the chipmaker is "probably the largest or one of the largest companies in the world" by value.

Probe into alleged ties

Nvidia’s board launched an internal investigation after the newspaper reported that Huang had ties to Alice Huang, whom the paper said had worked for Chinese intelligence. US agencies are also examining the matter, with Trump saying the FBI is involved. "We’ll look into it. I know the FBI is looking into it in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape," he said.

China rejects claims

China on Monday dismissed the allegations as fabrications. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun rejected the spy claims as baseless speculation and a smear, according to the official transcript. The escalating scrutiny places Nvidia at the center of Washington-Beijing tech tensions.