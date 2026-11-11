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Vance defends Hegseth, labels impeachment push 'ridiculous show'

Yenişafak English AA12:13, 11/11/2026, Wednesday
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US Vice President JD Vance mounted a vigorous defense of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, dismissing an impeachment resolution introduced by retiring Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie as a theatrical distraction that substitutes spectacle for substantive governance on critical national security matters.

Vance dismisses impeachment as 'absurd'

US Vice President JD Vance directly challenged congressional efforts to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Tuesday, branding the legislative maneuver as a hollow spectacle that avoids genuine policymaking. "Has Pete Hegseth committed impeachable crimes? The question is absurd and the answer is: obviously not," Vance wrote on social media platform X. He added that lawmakers possess formal mechanisms to register policy disagreements yet have opted instead for theatrical proceedings, noting that "like so much of Congress, impeachment has become a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking." Vance compared the current push to past proceedings against President Donald Trump, observing that legislators find legislating difficult while viewing impeachment as "easy (and ultimately, inconsequential)."

The vice president asserted that the push stems from institutional resistance rather than foreign policy failures, defending Hegseth's controversial decisions to restructure military leadership and shift strategic focus. "The irony is that legislators are most angry at Pete on the issues where he's most correct: repositioning forces away from Europe-Ukraine and reorganizing the general officer corps," Vance said. He added that the dispute centers on bureaucratic reform rather than external threats, remarking: "This isn't about Iran, this is about the fact that Pete took on the bureaucracy at the Pentagon."

House weighs resolution amid political fallout

Outgoing Kentucky Representative Thomas Massie introduced the impeachment resolution against Hegseth on Monday, setting up a procedural showdown in the House of Representatives expected Tuesday. Legislative leaders anticipate referring the measure immediately to committee, a tactical move designed to prevent floor debate and forestall a direct vote on the articles of impeachment. The parliamentary maneuver reflects leadership's reluctance to entertain the challenge against the Pentagon chief during a period of heightened military engagement. Hegseth dismissed Massie's initiative as the product of personal animus rather than constitutional oversight, characterizing the retiring lawmaker as a "disgruntled and defeated congressman" staging a "political spectacle" driven by "ego and resentment" rather than substantive disagreement over defense policy.

The impeachment controversy unfolds against a backdrop of intense domestic scrutiny regarding the ongoing Iran war, which Vance explicitly linked to recent Republican electoral setbacks. The vice president publicly attributed the party's 2026 midterm election losses to the military conflict, suggesting that the administration's foreign policy decisions have generated significant political repercussions across the American electorate. The vigorous defense of Hegseth signals the White House's determination to shield key national security officials from congressional challenges as the administration navigates the complex aftermath of extended military operations in the Middle East and confronts mounting questions about its strategic direction.

Titles :jd vancepete hegseththomas massieus congressimpeachmentpentagoniran warrepublican partydonald trumpus politics
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Vance defends Hegseth, labels impeachment push 'ridiculous show'
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