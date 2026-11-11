A 41-year-old American soldier was arrested near Gloucester on Tuesday on suspicion of spying for Russia, London's Metropolitan Police said, following a joint investigation involving US Army counterintelligence and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Cross-border collaboration

The suspect was detained at a London police station under the National Security Act, according to the police statement. "This significant arrest and investigation is a result of close collaboration between UK and US authorities," said Vicki Evans, the force's Senior National Coordinator for Counter Terrorism Policing, adding that "the allegations are serious and our investigation is very much ongoing."

Washington condemns alleged espionage

FBI Director Kash Patel thanked British police and intelligence agencies for their role in the operation. "This important arrest involves allegations of espionage, which is of the utmost concern to the United States and our allies," he said, according to the police statement. US Army Counterintelligence Commanding General Sean Stinchon described the alleged actions of the "senior solider, entrusted with sensitive information" as a "sobering reminder that insider threats are real and persistent."

Frosty diplomatic backdrop

The case emerges against a backdrop of strained Anglo-Russian relations predating Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, marked by the 2006 poisoning of Alexander Litvinenko in London and the 2018 attempted assassination of Sergei Skripal in Salisbury. Police emphasized that the investigation was "not linked to any other ongoing Counter Terrorism Policing investigations." The arrest is distinct from a separate case in September involving a British man accused of preparing to sabotage drone factories for Russian military intelligence.