Ukraine team meets European allies ahead of US-Russia talks

Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service chief Rustem Umerov announced Tuesday that a Ukrainian delegation has begun working in the United Arab Emirates to coordinate with European allies ahead of a new round of negotiations involving Kyiv, Washington and Moscow. The delegation will first hold talks with representatives from the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, NATO and the European Commission before proceeding to the trilateral format, he said in a statement on X.

European Coordination

Speaking via the US social media platform X, Umerov said the Ukrainian team would first consult European partners to synchronize their approach. “We will align our positions and coordinate our steps ahead of the next stage of negotiations,” he stated, adding that US special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner are expected to join these preliminary discussions. The trilateral meeting involving Ukraine, the United States and Russia would follow, he added, without providing further details about its timing or agenda.

Delegation and Objectives

The Ukrainian delegation comprises Umerov, Military Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov, parliamentary faction leader David Arakhamia, former Foreign Minister Serhii Kyslytsia and Deputy Intelligence Chief Vadym Skibitskyi, according to the statement. Outlining Kyiv’s priorities, Umerov said these include ending hostilities, securing reliable post-war security guarantees, ensuring Ukraine’s economic recovery and advancing humanitarian efforts. “We are working to make as much progress as possible on these issues and bring peace closer,” he said.

The diplomatic initiative marks another attempt to bridge positions between Kyiv and Moscow after previous rounds failed to produce a lasting ceasefire. The UAE has hosted several indirect and direct talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials since the conflict began in February 2022.