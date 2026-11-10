EU chief mourns deadly steel plant blast in Türkiye

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EU condolences

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Monday expressed condolences over a fatal explosion at a steel facility in western Türkiye that claimed at least 16 lives. In a post on X, she stated: "I am deeply saddened by the news of an explosion at the Aliağa iron and steel plant. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims," she said.

Industrial accident

The blast occurred at the Aliağa plant in Izmir province during furnace replacement work, according to local officials. At least 16 people were killed and 13 injured, including two seriously, as authorities launched an investigation.

Message to Erdogan

Von der Leyen also addressed Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan directly, writing: "Dear @RTErdogan (Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan), my thoughts are with Türkiye at this difficult moment," she added.