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Greek authorities find 12 dead migrants, rescue 105 off Crete

Greek authorities find 12 dead migrants, rescue 105 off Crete

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11:31, 09/11/2026, Monday
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Greek authorities find 12 dead migrants, rescue 105 off Crete
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Greek authorities said Monday that twelve migrants were found dead and 105 others rescued in three separate operations off Crete, with Frontex aerial assets assisting in the search efforts.

Greek authorities confirmed Monday that twelve migrants were found dead and approximately 105 others rescued in three separate operations off the southern coast of Crete, marking the latest in a series of deadly incidents in waters where human smuggling networks continue to operate despite heightened patrols.

Deadliest incident southeast of Kali Limenes

In the deadliest of the three incidents, a Moroccan-flagged container ship spotted a migrant boat approximately 15 nautical miles southeast of Kali Limenes, according to Greek daily Kathimerini. A Greek Coast Guard vessel rushed to the scene and rescued 18 survivors while recovering the bodies of 12 people who had perished during the crossing.

Frontex assists in dual rescue

In two separate incidents occurring south of the island, boats carrying 47 and 40 migrants were spotted approximately 30 and 31 nautical miles from Kali Limenes, according to the same reports. Frontex aerial assets, including both manned and unmanned aircraft, assisted in locating the vessels, with agency vessels rescuing a total of 87 migrants who were expected to be transferred to the port of Kali Limenes.

Migration routes remain active

The incidents bring the total number of migrants rescued in the three operations to around 105, while the confirmed death toll stands at twelve. The operations come as migrant crossings in the Aegean and Mediterranean continue despite winter conditions and increased patrols by Greek and European border agencies.

Titles :greececretemigrantsfrontexgreek coast guardkali limenesmediterranean migrationmigrant deaths
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