Palestinian flag raised at German Parliament in Berlin

Flag replacement at Reichstag

Activists from the group "Peacefully Against Genocide" scaled a flagpole in front of the Bundestag building in Berlin on November 8, removing the German national flag and raising a Palestinian flag in its place. The incident occurred at the historic Reichstag building, which houses the German federal parliament, during a demonstration protesting Israel's military operations in the Gaza Strip.

Police detentions

German authorities detained three individuals aged 20, 22 and 32 in connection with the protest, according to local reports. Police intervened after the flag replacement took place, taking the suspects into custody though specific charges have not been disclosed. The activists' actions come amid heightened security protocols around the Bundestag following previous demonstrations.

European solidarity protests

The Berlin demonstration forms part of a wave of solidarity protests across European capitals demanding an end to Israel's military campaign in Gaza and calling for ceasefire agreements. Similar actions have targeted government buildings in major cities as activists pressure European governments to halt arms shipments to Israel and increase humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians. Germany maintains strong diplomatic ties with Israel while simultaneously facing domestic pressure to support Palestinian rights.