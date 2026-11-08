Train derailment injures 60 in Egypt's Giza province

Passenger train derails in Giza

Egyptian state media reported on Sunday that a passenger train derailed near Gerza village in Giza province, injuring at least 60 people and disrupting rail services across the region. The accident occurred in the Al-Ayyat district when the train left the tracks under circumstances that remain under investigation, Al-Akhbar newspaper said.

Emergency response

Ambulances rushed to the scene and transported the injured to nearby hospitals, the same source said. Egypt's railway authority dispatched maintenance and technical teams to inspect the site, clear the wreckage and restore train services that were heavily disrupted by the incident.

Investigation underway

Security authorities have opened an investigation to determine the cause of the derailment near Gerza village, the paper added. No further details were immediately available regarding the circumstances of the accident.