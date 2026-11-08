Israel vows Iran mission 'not complete' amid nuclear fears

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that his country's mission against Iran is "still not complete," renewing accusations that Tehran is pursuing nuclear weapons capabilities despite the Islamic Republic's longstanding denials.

Renewed accusations

Katz made the remarks during a ceremony on Sunday, according to Israeli media. "With regard to Iran, the mission is still not complete. Iran is trying to renew its efforts to obtain nuclear weapons -- alongside other grave efforts that place the State of Israel in real danger," he said. The defence minister offered no specifics regarding potential military operations or diplomatic initiatives.

Iranian denials

Tehran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons, insisting its atomic program serves exclusively civilian purposes. Western powers and Israel have long disputed these assertions, citing uranium enrichment levels that exceed civilian requirements. The International Atomic Energy Agency has documented increased enrichment activities at Iranian facilities, heightening concerns about potential military applications.

Regional tensions

Israel considers Iran's nuclear program an existential threat and has previously conducted covert operations targeting Iranian atomic facilities. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly pledged to prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons, including through military means if necessary. The two nations exchanged direct missile fire in recent months amid the broader regional conflict.