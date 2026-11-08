Hundreds protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon in Stockholm

Protest at Odenplan Square

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Odenplan Square in central Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israeli military operations in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon. Responding to calls from several civil society organizations, the crowd urged an immediate end to the violence while carrying banners that read "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Schools and hospitals are being bombed."

The protesters also called on the Swedish government to immediately cease weapons sales to Israel, with placards highlighting food shortages and attacks on Lebanon. The demonstration underscored growing public pressure on Stockholm to reconsider its defense export policies amid the expanding conflict.

Activist accuses Europe of complicity

Swedish activist Malin Akerstrom told Anadolu that the situation in Gaza constituted an ongoing genocide, accusing European governments of deliberately avoiding the term. "This is an ongoing genocide, we have known this from the beginning," she said, arguing that Swedish politicians and other European leaders were enabling the violence to continue by defending Israel's right to self-defense.

Akerstrom also voiced support for Palestinian resistance, stating that Palestinians living under occupation have the right to resist. Demonstrations have continued across European capitals since Israel expanded its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.