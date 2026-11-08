Home
World
Europe
Hundreds protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon in Stockholm

Hundreds protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon in Stockholm

Yenişafak English AA
09:29, 08/11/2026, SundayU: Update: 10:13, 08/11/2026, Sunday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Hundreds protest Israeli attacks on Gaza, Lebanon in Stockholm
File photo

Hundreds of demonstrators converged on Stockholm's Odenplan Square on Saturday to denounce Israeli military operations in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon, demanding an immediate ceasefire and pressing the Swedish government to halt arms exports to Israel.

Protest at Odenplan Square

Hundreds of demonstrators gathered at Odenplan Square in central Stockholm on Saturday to protest Israeli military operations in Gaza, the occupied West Bank and Lebanon. Responding to calls from several civil society organizations, the crowd urged an immediate end to the violence while carrying banners that read "Children are being killed in Gaza" and "Schools and hospitals are being bombed."

The protesters also called on the Swedish government to immediately cease weapons sales to Israel, with placards highlighting food shortages and attacks on Lebanon. The demonstration underscored growing public pressure on Stockholm to reconsider its defense export policies amid the expanding conflict.

Activist accuses Europe of complicity

Swedish activist Malin Akerstrom told Anadolu that the situation in Gaza constituted an ongoing genocide, accusing European governments of deliberately avoiding the term. "This is an ongoing genocide, we have known this from the beginning," she said, arguing that Swedish politicians and other European leaders were enabling the violence to continue by defending Israel's right to self-defense.

Akerstrom also voiced support for Palestinian resistance, stating that Palestinians living under occupation have the right to resist. Demonstrations have continued across European capitals since Israel expanded its military operations in Gaza and Lebanon.

Titles :malin akerstromstockholmswedengaza striplebanonisrael-palestine conflictgaza warpalestineceasefirearms exports
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026