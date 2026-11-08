Israelis rally for Arab-backed coalition to end Netanyahu rule

Hundreds of Israelis gathered in Tel Aviv and northern Israel on Saturday evening to demand the inclusion of Arab parties in a new governing coalition, intensifying pressure to end Benjamin Netanyahu's rule after opposition parties secured a parliamentary majority.

Protests across Israel

Approximately 300 demonstrators rallied in the Jezreel Valley while several hundred others assembled at Habima Square in central Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media reports. Protesters carried signs in Arabic and Hebrew referencing the anti-Netanyahu bloc's electoral strength.

Demonstrators held placards reading, "67 seats. Let's take a new path," highlighting the combined tally of parties opposed to the outgoing prime minister. The Arabic and Hebrew signage underscored calls for Jewish-Arab political cooperation in the 120-seat Knesset.

Demands for partnership

"Without partnership, there is no peace," demonstrators chanted during the rallies organized by Standing Together, a movement advocating Jewish-Arab political equality. Protesters also demanded "freedom and equality for all" and called for an end to what they termed "divide and rule" policies.

Some participants demanded the release of journalist Abd Abu Shahadeh, who Israeli media said was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of contact with a foreign agent. He had traveled to Doha to interview former Knesset member Azmi Bishara before his detention, according to reports.

Coalition arithmetic

President Isaac Herzog announced Saturday that he will task Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government at a ceremony on Sunday. Eisenkot will receive the mandate at the President's Residence at 5 p.m. local time, according to Israeli news site Ynet.

Parties opposed to Netanyahu hold 67 seats in the 120-member Knesset, including 19 held by the Arab Joint List and Ra'am, while the outgoing premier's allies control 53. Most opposition leaders have previously opposed forming a government that relies on Arab parties, though the 48 seats held by those parties alone fall short of the 61 required for a majority.