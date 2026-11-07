Israel continues southern Lebanon strikes despite framework deal

The Israeli army continued demolition operations and artillery strikes across multiple districts in southern Lebanon on Saturday in violation of a US-brokered framework agreement reached between Beirut and Tel Aviv in June, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported.

Saturday operations

The NNA reported that Israeli forces "carried out a demolition operation in Bani Hayyan," without providing further details. The army also conducted search operations in Khiam and shelled the outskirts of Wadi al-Hujair in the Jabal Amel region. Overnight, artillery fire intermittently targeted the outskirts of Baraachit and Wadi Zibqin, while Friday evening saw shelling in the al-Arayesh area between Haris and Hadatha.

Rising death toll

Forces also fired heavy machine guns toward the outskirts of Mansouri and Bayut al-Sayyad, south of Tyre, on Friday evening alongside artillery strikes in the area, according to the NNA. The June framework deal provides for a gradual Israeli withdrawal from occupied Lebanese territory in exchange for the deployment of the Lebanese army and its assumption of security responsibilities there.

Lebanon's Health Ministry said Thursday that Israeli attacks since March 2 had killed 4,390 people and wounded 12,429 others as of Nov. 5. Israel continues to occupy areas seized during the 2023-2024 war, when ground forces advanced around 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory, alongside positions held for decades.