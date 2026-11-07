Israeli forces pose 'greatest threat' to Lebanon: Army chief

Lebanese Army Commander Gen. Rodolphe Haykal stated Friday that the Israeli military represents the greatest threat facing the country, demanding the withdrawal of occupation forces from Lebanese territory during a high-level meeting at the Defense Ministry in Yarzeh, east of Beirut, attended by senior military officials, unit commanders and officers. "The Israeli occupation must withdraw from occupied Lebanese territory, because its continued presence is the fundamental problem and the greatest threat facing our country," Haykal said, adding that the military is working to implement decisions by the political leadership and extend state authority across all Lebanese territory.

He urged military personnel to demonstrate awareness and responsibility while maintaining operational readiness for all possibilities without relying on changes in regional or international circumstances. Haykal also stressed the importance of the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), describing the peacekeeping mission as a historical record of the conflict that monitors the cessation of hostilities, supports the Lebanese army's deployment south of the Litani River and documents Israeli violations — demonstrating the need for its continued presence and operations.

Regional tensions and border preparations

The meeting addressed growing speculation about a possible resumption of military confrontation between the US and Iran and its potential repercussions for Lebanon, as Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported Friday that the military was preparing for a possible resumption of fighting in Lebanon if hostilities with Iran reignite. Israeli forces are continuing operations along the Lebanese border, preparing military positions and updating operational plans ahead of winter, while the security establishment awaits a US decision on whether to resume military operations against Iran — though the military has not detected unusual signs of increased American preparations apart from reinforcements in southern Israel and naval movements in the Arabian Sea. Washington is demanding concessions on Iran's nuclear program before talks resume, while Tehran insists on removing US sanctions, releasing frozen assets and allowing oil exports.

While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu seeks to overthrow the Iranian government, some officials in Washington favor a swift, intensive military operation aimed at weakening Tehran and forcing it to negotiate from a disadvantaged position, potentially providing President Donald Trump with a political achievement following Republican losses in Tuesday's congressional midterm elections. Israel continues to occupy areas of southern Lebanon, including territory held for decades and positions seized during the 2023-2024 war when ground forces advanced 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory, while Beirut demands their withdrawal and the implementation of relevant international resolutions. The UNIFIL mandate is scheduled to expire on Dec. 31, after which Lebanese authorities are expected to assume broader security responsibilities in the south under a US-mediated framework agreement signed on June 26 providing for gradual Israeli withdrawal in exchange for Lebanese army deployment.