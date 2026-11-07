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Qatar proposes 'Thriving States' bloc to build 'supply chain of peace'

Qatar proposes 'Thriving States' bloc to build 'supply chain of peace'

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09:42, 07/11/2026, SaturdayU: Update: 10:24, 07/11/2026, Saturday
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Qatar proposes 'Thriving States' bloc to build 'supply chain of peace'
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Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani urged small, prosperous nations to pool their diplomatic and economic resources to forge a collective path toward international stability, warning that passive onlookers risk becoming 'ghosts' of history.

'Thriving States' Proposal

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani proposed a new diplomatic framework for small nations on Friday, calling for the creation of a 'Thriving States' alliance capable of forging what he termed a global 'supply chain of peace'.

Speaking at the Oxford Union in Hamilton, Canada, Sheikh Mohammed said small states have turned their size into strategic advantage. "I would therefore like to propose a different label for a particular group of countries: agile, stable, prosperous and trusted nations that have turned their size into an advantage and became significant contributors to global peace and prosperity. I call them 'Thriving States," he said, adding that these nations must now leverage their collective strength rather than acting individually. "My proposition is that these Thriving States, having become critical contributors to global prosperity, are now uniquely positioned to play a similarly significant role in international peace. Not through individual initiative, rather by a collective, structured and cumulative approach," he stated. He cautioned that smaller states increasingly suffer as collateral damage in conflicts beyond their control, noting that they cannot resolve such crises alone nor supplant major powers.

Collective Peacekeeping

The foreign minister emphasized that collective action could transform diplomatic and economic capabilities into tangible stability. "Thriving States cannot resolve these challenges alone, nor replace great powers. But through pooling their expertise, economic capabilities and diplomatic networks, they can help build and maintain a supply chain of peace and stability for the world," he said. He warned against diplomatic passivity, declaring: "We cannot outsource our stability, nor should we surrender to inaction. History is littered with the ghosts of passive onlookers and only celebrates those who act to shape it."

Mediating US-Iran Tensions

Sheikh Mohammed also addressed Qatar's ongoing mediation between Washington and Tehran amid the ongoing conflict that has blocked the Strait of Hormuz. Doha has engaged with US administration officials who have "very genuine intentions to find a way to contain the situation and de-escalate it," he said. He noted that collaborative efforts with "wise voices in Tehran" have thus far prevented the conflict from spiraling out of control.

Recent electoral developments may shift future policies but will not alter current intentions toward de-escalation, he observed. "We will never have a perfect peace deal, but we cannot just wait for this moment of a perfect deal and avoid having a good deal,” Sheikh Mohammed said. He acknowledged that diplomatic momentum has slowed recently, saying: "It is not as active as it was a few days ago," though he insisted that "our engagement did not stop and will not stop."

Titles :qatar foreign ministerthriving statessupply chain of peaceoxford unionus-iran mediationqatar diplomacydoha
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