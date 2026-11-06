First Friday prayer in 15 years held at Damascus' Sulaymaniyah Mosque

The historic Sulaymaniyah Complex in Damascus hosted Friday prayers on November 6 for the first time in 15 years, drawing worshippers to the newly restored Ottoman-era mosque following its prolonged closure during Syria's devastating conflict.

Built during the reign of Sultan Suleiman the Magnificent, the 16th-century complex — also known locally as the Tekkiye Mosque — sustained significant damage after fighting erupted in Syria in 2011. Restoration teams have worked extensively to repair the structural damage and return the landmark to its original condition, allowing religious authorities to authorize the resumption of weekly prayers.

Local residents filled the mosque's prayer halls and courtyards for the noon congregation, with community members expressing strong interest in returning to the sacred space after more than a decade of absence. The reopening represents a significant step toward normalcy in the Syrian capital, where many historical sites remain closed or require further rehabilitation following years of war.