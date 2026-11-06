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Arab states condemn Houthi missile attempt on Madinah

Arab states condemn Houthi missile attempt on Madinah

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09:52, 06/11/2026, FridayU: Update: 10:15, 06/11/2026, Friday
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Arab states condemn Houthi missile attempt on Madinah
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Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan on Thursday condemned a Houthi ballistic missile attempt targeting Saudi Arabia’s Madinah region, reaffirming full solidarity with Riyadh and demanding that the UN Security Council take deterrent measures to protect religious sites and hold perpetrators accountable.

Gulf states issue condemnations

Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Jordan on Thursday issued strong condemnations of a Houthi ballistic missile attempt targeting Saudi Arabia’s Madinah region, pledging full solidarity with Riyadh and backing its sovereign right to self-defense. The Saudi-led coalition confirmed its air defenses intercepted and destroyed the projectile while downing a Houthi drone over the kingdom’s Eastern Province.

Qatar’s Foreign Ministry described the attempt as "a blatant provocation of Muslims, a reckless disregard for civilian lives," branding it a violation of Saudi sovereignty and international law. The ministry reaffirmed Doha’s support for all legitimate measures taken by the kingdom to safeguard its security and territorial integrity. Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry expressed outright rejection of the continued attacks, calling them "a flagrant violation of Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty, international law and international humanitarian law," and reiterated its backing for Riyadh’s protective measures.

Calls for UN action

Bahrain’s Foreign Ministry said targeting the Madinah region threatened not only civilians and visitors to the Prophet’s Mosque but also assaulted the sanctity of Islamic holy sites, offending Muslims worldwide. The ministry renewed its call on the UN Security Council to take firm and deterrent measures to halt repeated Houthi attacks, prevent the targeting of religious sites, and hold perpetrators and their supporters accountable.

Jordan echoed the condemnations, describing the missile attempt as a provocation to Muslim sentiments and a flagrant breach of international law and the UN Charter, while reaffirming full solidarity with Saudi Arabia and its right to safeguard citizens. The Houthis denied they had targeted Madinah. Yemen has been engulfed in civil war since the group seized Sanaa in September 2014, with the Saudi-led coalition supporting the internationally recognized government since March 2015.

Titles :saudi arabiamadinahhouthiyemenqatarkuwaitbahrainjordangulf statessaudi-led coalition
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