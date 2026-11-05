Home
World
Middle East
Turkish foreign minister Fidan to visit TRNC for Cyprus talks

Turkish foreign minister Fidan to visit TRNC for Cyprus talks

Yenişafak English AA
17:59, 05/11/2026, Thursday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Turkish foreign minister Fidan to visit TRNC for Cyprus talks
File photo

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will travel to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Friday for high-level meetings with President Tufan Erhurman and Prime Minister Unal Ustel, diplomatic sources said, as Ankara continues to advocate for international recognition of the TRNC and a two-state solution to the decades-old dispute.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan will pay a working visit to the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus on Friday for talks with President Tufan Erhurman and Prime Minister Unal Ustel, diplomatic sources said on Thursday.

Fidan to meet TRNC leadership

Fidan is scheduled to hold separate meetings with President Erhurman and Prime Minister Ustel during his one-day visit to Lefkosa, according to the sources. He will also sit down with Foreign Minister Tahsin Ertugruloglu. The discussions are expected to cover bilateral cooperation and recent developments regarding the Cyprus issue, the sources added.

Türkiye continues its efforts as the island's motherland and guarantor state to ensure the security and prosperity of the Turkish Cypriot people. Ankara supports their right to live freely on the island as equal partners, while maintaining that the Greek Cypriot side has historically refused to share political power and economic prosperity with them.

UN-led cooperation process

The visit comes amid ongoing UN efforts to foster practical cooperation between the island's two communities under Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. A process launched this year at Guterres' suggestion has seen two high-level meetings — in Geneva on March 17-18 and in New York on July 16-17 — aimed at identifying six areas of mutual benefit, though diplomatic sources noted that no progress has been achieved on key issues including the opening of new crossing points.

Guterres visited the island for the first time on July 27-29, holding separate and joint meetings with both leaders, and subsequently announced plans for a meeting in a 5+1 format following necessary preparations. He most recently held separate meetings with the two leaders on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly's high-level week.

Ankara's two-state solution advocacy

Ankara maintains that the most realistic resolution to the Cyprus issue is the coexistence of two sovereign states on the island, arguing that the Turkish Cypriot people's right to sovereign equality and equal international status must be recognized by the international community. The sources said that Türkiye views these as inherent rights that Greek Cypriot leaders have been unwilling to accept, which Ankara argues is the primary reason the issue has remained unresolved.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly called on the international community to recognize the TRNC without delay in his addresses to the UN General Assembly since 2022. Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, Guterres' Personal Envoy on Cyprus, is currently conducting a visit to the island from Oct. 29 to Nov. 10, having already met with Greek Cypriot leader Nikos Christodoulides and TRNC President Erhurman.

Titles :hakan fidantrncturkish republic of northern cyprustufan erhurmanunal usteltahsin ertugruloglucyprus issueantonio guterresmaria angela holguin cuellarlefkosa
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026