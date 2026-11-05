TBMM adopts first article of Türkiye-Pakistan-Saudi defense pact

TBMM moves to ratify trilateral pact

The Turkish Grand National Assembly on Wednesday approved the first article of legislation endorsing the Mecca Agreement on Joint Defense between Türkiye, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia. Lawmakers shifted from comprehensive debate to clause-by-clause scrutiny of the text.

Deputy Parliament Speaker Celal Adan suspended the session immediately after the vote. He adjourned proceedings until Thursday afternoon to allow continued examination of remaining provisions.

Defense cooperation framework

The three nations signed the accord at a trilateral summit in Mecca on August 7. The agreement pledges to strengthen collective security frameworks and deepen defense cooperation among Ankara, Islamabad and Riyadh.

Wednesday's vote marked the initial legislative step toward mutual security commitments. Further articles addressing specific cooperation mechanisms are scheduled for debate when sessions resume.