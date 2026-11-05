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Emine Erdogan highlights 'deep-rooted' friendship with South Korea

Emine Erdogan highlights 'deep-rooted' friendship with South Korea

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18:13, 05/11/2026, ThursdayU: Update: 18:42, 05/11/2026, Thursday
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Emine Erdogan highlights 'deep-rooted' friendship with South Korea
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Emine Erdogan said her visit to Seoul demonstrated that the deep friendship between Türkiye and South Korea resonates in people's hearts, expressing sincere gratitude to President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung for their warm hospitality during the trip.

Emine Erdogan highlighted the deep-rooted friendship between Türkiye and South Korea in a social media post reflecting on her recent visit to Seoul alongside President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The visit marked another step in strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations.

Friendship 'resonates in hearts'

Erdogan said in a post on X that the visit demonstrated the strength of bilateral ties. "Our visit to South Korea once again demonstrated how deeply the friendship between the two countries resonates not only in history but also in people's hearts," she said. She added that she extended her sincere gratitude to South Korean President Lee Jae Myung and First Lady Kim Hea Kyung for their warm hospitality.

Visit highlights

The first lady's social media post included a video showcasing highlights from the various events and activities held during the official visit. The footage underscored the cultural and diplomatic exchanges that took place throughout the trip, according to the post.

President Erdogan and his wife traveled to Seoul recently for official talks aimed at boosting cooperation between Ankara and Seoul in various fields. The trip reflects Türkiye's ongoing efforts to enhance its partnerships with key Asian allies.

Titles :emine erdoganrecep tayyip erdoganlee jae myungkim hea kyungsouth koreaseoultürkiye-south korea relationspresidential visit
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