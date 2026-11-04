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Erdoğan departs Seoul after state visit

Erdoğan departs Seoul after state visit

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11:34, 04/11/2026, Wednesday
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Erdoğan departs Seoul after state visit
TUR Presidency/Murat Cetinmuhurdar
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President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan completed their official program in Seoul before departing the South Korean capital on Tuesday, marking the conclusion of a state visit aimed at reinforcing bilateral ties between Ankara and Seoul, according to the Turkish Presidency.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and First Lady Emine Erdoğan departed Seoul on Tuesday after completing a comprehensive state visit to South Korea that included official contacts with senior host country authorities, the Turkish Presidency announced.

State visit program

The presidential couple concluded their diplomatic program in the South Korean capital on November 4, 2026, before departing for Türkiye, according to official sources. The visit was conducted at the state level, indicating the highest protocol designation reserved for heads of state and their delegations.

During their stay, Erdoğan and his delegation engaged in official contacts with South Korean counterparts, though specific details of the meetings were not immediately disclosed. State visits typically involve ceremonial receptions, bilateral talks, and discussions on trade, defense, and cultural cooperation.

Bilateral ties

Türkiye and South Korea maintain diplomatic relations dating back to 1957, with cooperation spanning construction, defense industry, and technology sectors. Ankara and Seoul have strengthened economic ties in recent years, with high-level exchanges serving as a mechanism to coordinate positions on regional issues.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoğanemine erdoğanseoulsouth koreastate visittürkiye-south korea relationsturkish presidencydiplomacy
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