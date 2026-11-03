Türkiye positions agriculture as priority in Africa partnership

Agricultural summit in Istanbul

Turkish Trade Minister Omer Bolat on Tuesday outlined Ankara's commitment to deepening agricultural cooperation with African nations, describing the continent as a rising economic center during the Sixth Africa Agriculture and Food Summit in Istanbul. Speaking to attendees at the event, Bolat emphasized that Türkiye places strategic importance on trade relations built on mutual benefit and trust, according to a statement posted on his social media account.

Bolat highlighted Africa's economic potential and growing markets as key drivers for expanded partnership. "With its rich natural resources, young and dynamic population, growing markets and production potential, the African continent stands out as one of the rising centers of the global economy," he said, noting that Ankara views the region as critical to future food security initiatives.

Five-year cooperation strategy

The minister detailed Türkiye's roadmap for commercial engagement, referencing the newly adopted Strategy for Developing Commercial and Economic Relations with Africa for 2025-2029. "Under our Strategy for Developing Commercial and Economic Relations with Africa for 2025-2029, we position the agricultural sector among our priority areas of cooperation," Bolat stated, adding that the framework targets concrete projects in technology and machinery exports.

Ankara aims to integrate Turkish expertise in agricultural production, machinery and agro-industry with African farming capabilities to boost employment and sustainable development across the continent. Bolat said cooperation under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan would transform shared potential into concrete projects while elevating economic partnership levels.