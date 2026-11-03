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Türkiye targets 80 EU geographical indication registrations by 2027

Türkiye targets 80 EU geographical indication registrations by 2027

Yenişafak English AA
17:35, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
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Türkiye targets 80 EU geographical indication registrations by 2027
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Ankara aims to increase EU-registered geographical indications from 46 to 80 by 2027, providing technical assistance for high-export products and expanding green technology patents.

Türkiye plans to expand its intellectual property portfolio by increasing the number of geographical indications registered with the European Union to 80 next year, up from the current 46, according to the 2027 Presidential Annual Program published on Tuesday.

Geographical indications expansion

The roadmap targets raising the total to 60 by the end of 2026 before hitting the 80-mark in 2027, with authorities providing technical assistance to domestic institutions filing EU applications. The strategy prioritizes pilot products with high export potential, building on recent registrations including Adana turnip juice and Kayseri pastrami.

Patent targets and green transformation

The annual economic plan projects international patent applications originating from Türkiye to reach 2,400 by year-end and 2,600 in 2027 as part of efforts to commercialize national intellectual property assets. Officials expect valid patents in green and digital transformation to total 17,500 by the end of this year and 18,500 next year through international events and targeted support for early-stage companies.

Digitalization and institutional support

The Turkish Patent and Trademark Office will support domestic inventors by providing exhibition space at national and international technology fairs, while authorities prepare an action plan to integrate artificial intelligence into registration procedures to streamline administrative workloads. Industrial property training will be extended to technology development zones and their managing companies, and academic theses on copyright will be compiled systematically for public researchers.

The government will update the existing patent support system and launch nationwide awareness campaigns, with the Copyright Education Center developing training modules, storybooks and animations on sustainable living to expand intellectual property education for children and youth. Regular economic impact reports on copyright-dependent industries will measure the financial contribution of the reforms, according to the program.

Titles :geographical indicationseuropean unionintellectual propertyturkish patent and trademark officeadana turnip juicekayseri pastramipatent applicationsgreen transformationpresidential annual programdigital transformation
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