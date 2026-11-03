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Turkish president Erdogan calls for expanded joint defense projects with South Korea

Turkish president Erdogan calls for expanded joint defense projects with South Korea

Yenişafak English AA
17:39, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
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Turkish president Erdogan calls for expanded joint defense projects with South Korea
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Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called for deepening defense industry collaboration with South Korea during high-level talks in Seoul on Tuesday, highlighting successful joint production of Firtina howitzers and Altay tanks while targeting increased bilateral trade and deeper nuclear energy partnership.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called for deepening defense industry collaboration with South Korea during high-level talks in Seoul, declaring that "the defense industry is one of the leading areas where our strategic partnership is delivering tangible results." He told reporters that he had urged President Lee Jae Myung to expand successful joint projects such as the Firtina howitzers and Altay tanks, noting that bilateral trade reached $11 billion last year with a target of $15 billion. The two leaders also examined ways to update their Free Trade Agreement and launch joint initiatives in third-country markets, according to the Turkish Presidency.

Defense Industry and Trade Goals

Erdogan said the discussions covered cooperation across various sectors "in a dynamic and forward-looking manner," with particular emphasis on increasing the number of joint defense initiatives. He added that Ankara is taking steps to launch collaborative projects with Korean companies in markets where Türkiye maintains a strong presence, while working to modernize the existing Free Trade Agreement to reflect current economic conditions.

Nuclear and Advanced Technology

The talks also addressed nuclear energy and mining cooperation, referencing a memorandum of understanding signed in November 2025 between the Turkish Nuclear Energy Company and Korea Electric Power Corporation that established an important foundation for future collaboration. Ankara attaches particular importance to partnership in advanced technologies including battery production, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors, Erdogan noted, confirming that special events are being planned for next year to mark the 70th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Multilateral Engagement

Erdogan stated that both nations share similar perspectives on global challenges and maintain influential roles beyond their immediate regions. "We are determined to further advance our cooperation on multilateral platforms, including the UN, MIKTA, and the G20, for the benefit of all humanity," he said, reaffirming Türkiye's support for dialogue to achieve lasting peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Titles :recep tayyip erdoganerdogansouth koreaseoullee jae myungdefense industryfirtina howitzeraltay tankmiktafree trade agreement
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