Home
World
Asia
China urges political solution in talks with Iran, Saudi Arabia

China urges political solution in talks with Iran, Saudi Arabia

Yenişafak English AA
11:21, 03/11/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 12:37, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
China urges political solution in talks with Iran, Saudi Arabia
File photo

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday called for a political solution to the Middle East conflict during separate meetings with senior Iranian and Saudi officials in Beijing, stressing that dialogue and mutual trust remain the only viable path to end the ongoing war.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged a political solution to the Middle East conflict during separate high-level meetings with senior Iranian and Saudi officials in the Chinese capital. Wang called for renewed dialogue and mutual trust to end the ongoing war, stressing that negotiations remained the only viable path as the conflict spreads beyond the region and impacts global stability. The talks reflect Beijing’s efforts to advance President Xi Jinping’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at easing regional tensions while positioning China as a key mediator in the growing crisis affecting global energy markets.

Talks with Iranian official

During discussions with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Wang emphasized that Beijing stood ready to work with all sides to restore peace and advance initiatives to ease tensions, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. “All parties should act responsibly towards their people and history, moving towards a common goal and focusing on a political solution with a rational and pragmatic spirit, rather than resorting to force again,” Wang said. He reaffirmed support for Iran’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security, pledging to further strengthen bilateral ties and noting that relations had developed steadily despite international turbulence to serve the Global South’s aspirations for greater unity and cooperation.

Bagheri stated that Tehran would not compromise on defending its sovereignty, national security or territorial integrity under any circumstances, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. “Iran will not make any compromise in this regard,” he said, describing the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the killing of the country’s supreme leader and members of his family as “unforgettable crimes” that constitute war crimes against the Iranian people. He warned of the severe consequences of what he called US warmongering and expansionism, arguing that such aggression against a civilization could not succeed and would inevitably disrupt the global economy and threaten international energy security across vital shipping lanes.

Meeting with Saudi adviser

In a separate meeting with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaid Al Aiban, Wang warned that the region was once again at a critical juncture between war and peace, stressing that peace remained attainable despite the mounting difficulties and violence. “China believes that countries in the region should enhance understanding, rebuild mutual trust, improve relations, and live in harmony, promoting the construction of a new regional security architecture that meets the long-term interests of the people of the region through consultation,” Wang said, adding that Beijing was willing to strengthen coordination with Riyadh to play a constructive role in achieving lasting stability. Aiban delivered a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning bilateral relations and issues of common interest, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as the two officials exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and the Gulf.

Titles :wang yichinairansaudi arabiaali bagherimusaid al aibanmiddle east conflictbeijing
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026