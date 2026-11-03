China urges political solution in talks with Iran, Saudi Arabia

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Monday urged a political solution to the Middle East conflict during separate high-level meetings with senior Iranian and Saudi officials in the Chinese capital. Wang called for renewed dialogue and mutual trust to end the ongoing war, stressing that negotiations remained the only viable path as the conflict spreads beyond the region and impacts global stability. The talks reflect Beijing’s efforts to advance President Xi Jinping’s diplomatic initiatives aimed at easing regional tensions while positioning China as a key mediator in the growing crisis affecting global energy markets.

Talks with Iranian official

During discussions with Ali Bagheri, deputy secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Wang emphasized that Beijing stood ready to work with all sides to restore peace and advance initiatives to ease tensions, according to a Chinese Foreign Ministry statement. “All parties should act responsibly towards their people and history, moving towards a common goal and focusing on a political solution with a rational and pragmatic spirit, rather than resorting to force again,” Wang said. He reaffirmed support for Iran’s efforts to safeguard its sovereignty and security, pledging to further strengthen bilateral ties and noting that relations had developed steadily despite international turbulence to serve the Global South’s aspirations for greater unity and cooperation.

Bagheri stated that Tehran would not compromise on defending its sovereignty, national security or territorial integrity under any circumstances, according to Iranian state broadcaster IRIB. “Iran will not make any compromise in this regard,” he said, describing the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and the killing of the country’s supreme leader and members of his family as “unforgettable crimes” that constitute war crimes against the Iranian people. He warned of the severe consequences of what he called US warmongering and expansionism, arguing that such aggression against a civilization could not succeed and would inevitably disrupt the global economy and threaten international energy security across vital shipping lanes.

Meeting with Saudi adviser

In a separate meeting with Saudi National Security Adviser Musaid Al Aiban, Wang warned that the region was once again at a critical juncture between war and peace, stressing that peace remained attainable despite the mounting difficulties and violence. “China believes that countries in the region should enhance understanding, rebuild mutual trust, improve relations, and live in harmony, promoting the construction of a new regional security architecture that meets the long-term interests of the people of the region through consultation,” Wang said, adding that Beijing was willing to strengthen coordination with Riyadh to play a constructive role in achieving lasting stability. Aiban delivered a letter from Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to Chinese President Xi Jinping concerning bilateral relations and issues of common interest, according to the Chinese Foreign Ministry, as the two officials exchanged views on developments in the Middle East and the Gulf.