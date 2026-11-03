UK defense chief blasts Iran's 'bare-faced cheek' over terrorist labels

UK forces labeled 'terrorist organizations'

UK Defense Secretary Wes Streeting on Monday accused Iran of "bare-faced cheek" after Tehran designated the Royal Navy and Royal Air Force "terrorist organizations" and MI6 a "hostile group," a response to London's recent decision to outlaw support for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Speaking alongside German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius at a news conference in Berlin, Streeting cited Iran's record of "state-sponsored terrorism" and dismissed the accusations. "The charge levelled at the Royal Navy and the Royal Air Force by Iran doesn't really dignify a response," he said, adding that he was minded to put press clippings of the designation in his downstairs toilet "as a trophy."

Streeting said Britain remained mindful of security incidents including threats at RAF Fairford, but stressed that diplomacy should remain the priority. "At this stage, what we should be working towards is de-escalation and diplomacy for all of the challenges that we have with Iran," he said.

Cold War-level threats facing Europe

The UK defense chief warned that the continent faces a security environment not seen since the Cold War ended. "We face a level of threat that we haven't seen since the end of the Cold War, and unfortunately, that level of threat is growing," Streeting said.

He reaffirmed London's commitment to Kyiv against Russian aggression, stating: "We stand with Ukraine. We stand with Ukraine unequivocally. We stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes."

German participation in fighter program

The ministers also discussed the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), the trilateral UK-Italy-Japan project to develop a next-generation combat aircraft. Streeting said Britain would welcome German involvement, though any decision requires unanimous consent from the three existing partners.

"We'd certainly be open to German participation in that program, but this is a decision that is taken jointly by the United Kingdom with Italy and Japan," he said, noting that talks should proceed in a "three plus one format" to determine whether Berlin's military requirements align with the program's objectives.