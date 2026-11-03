Eisenkot refuses Netanyahu cabinet role even if Trump intervenes

Refusal to join Netanyahu cabinet

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has ruled out joining a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting he would decline the cabinet post even if personally requested by US President Donald Trump, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported on Monday. The former Israeli military chief made the remarks during a recent closed-door meeting with party officials, according to unnamed sources cited by the broadcaster.

“I will not sit in a government led by Netanyahu,” Eisenkot was quoted as saying. He added: “If Trump invites me, I will respect the president and attend, but I will stress that this concerns internal Israeli affairs, and I will prevent any interference,” according to KAN.

Coalition arithmetic

Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats in last week’s parliamentary elections compared with 48 for the Jewish-led opposition parties and 19 for the Arab parties, leaving neither camp with a majority in the 120-member Knesset. Naftali Bennett’s Together party, Yair Golan’s Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu have decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next government, while expected recommendations from the two Arab lists — Ra’am and the Joint List — could raise his backing to 67 lawmakers.

Consultations scheduled

Lieberman’s refusal to join a government that includes Arab parties or relies on their support remains a significant obstacle to coalition-building, sources noted. Opposition leaders are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to coordinate their positions before President Isaac Herzog begins two days of consultations with parliamentary factions on Wednesday.