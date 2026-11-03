Home
World
Middle East
Eisenkot refuses Netanyahu cabinet role even if Trump intervenes

Eisenkot refuses Netanyahu cabinet role even if Trump intervenes

Yenişafak English AA
11:30, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Eisenkot refuses Netanyahu cabinet role even if Trump intervenes
File photo

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has ruled out serving in a government headed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, declaring he would reject even a direct request from US President Donald Trump to join the cabinet and citing internal Israeli affairs as beyond foreign interference, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported Monday.

Refusal to join Netanyahu cabinet

Yashar party leader Gadi Eisenkot has ruled out joining a government led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, insisting he would decline the cabinet post even if personally requested by US President Donald Trump, Israel’s public broadcaster KAN reported on Monday. The former Israeli military chief made the remarks during a recent closed-door meeting with party officials, according to unnamed sources cited by the broadcaster.

“I will not sit in a government led by Netanyahu,” Eisenkot was quoted as saying. He added: “If Trump invites me, I will respect the president and attend, but I will stress that this concerns internal Israeli affairs, and I will prevent any interference,” according to KAN.

Coalition arithmetic

Netanyahu’s bloc secured 53 seats in last week’s parliamentary elections compared with 48 for the Jewish-led opposition parties and 19 for the Arab parties, leaving neither camp with a majority in the 120-member Knesset. Naftali Bennett’s Together party, Yair Golan’s Democrats and Avigdor Lieberman’s Yisrael Beytenu have decided to recommend Eisenkot to form the next government, while expected recommendations from the two Arab lists — Ra’am and the Joint List — could raise his backing to 67 lawmakers.

Consultations scheduled

Lieberman’s refusal to join a government that includes Arab parties or relies on their support remains a significant obstacle to coalition-building, sources noted. Opposition leaders are scheduled to meet on Tuesday to coordinate their positions before President Isaac Herzog begins two days of consultations with parliamentary factions on Wednesday.

Titles :gadi eisenkotbenjamin netanyahudonald trumpisraelknessetgovernment formationisraeli electionsavigdor lieberman
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026