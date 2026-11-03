US launches limited strikes on Qeshm Island in Hormuz Strait

Strikes hit strategic island

US forces launched limited strikes on Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, US media reported, as Iranian state outlets confirmed five explosions rocked the strategically located territory. Unnamed officials cited by The Wall Street Journal, CNN and The New York Times described the attacks as defensive in nature, noting that the operation had not been publicly announced to avoid signaling a resumption of major combat operations.

The Wall Street Journal reported that the strikes represented the latest in a series of undeclared US attacks on Iranian targets, coming just hours after Trump posted on Truth Social that "Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible." US Central Command did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the operation, which occurred as American voters prepared to cast ballots in midterm elections dominated by public dissatisfaction with the war and resulting inflation.

Indirect negotiations continue

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi confirmed that indirect negotiations with Washington were ongoing despite the military activity, telling state media that "Given the sensitivity and gravity of the current situation, consultations and deliberations are very intensive." Tehran's chief negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf added that while Iran remained ready for war, it had offered Washington a "rational response," stating: "The ball is now in America's court to prevent war."

US Vice President JD Vance told reporters on Monday that both he and Trump were optimistic about securing an agreement, stating: "We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more." The comments came as oil prices plunged more than seven percent on Monday amid optimism over a possible end to the eight-month conflict, which began when Washington and Tel Aviv launched massive strikes against Iran in late February.

Tehran sets terms for de-escalation

A senior Iranian official said Tuesday that Tehran was prepared to reopen the vital Strait of Hormuz within two days if Washington agreed to end the war on all fronts, unfreeze Iranian assets and lift oil sanctions. Foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said the proposal demonstrated Iran's good-faith approach, while Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told Iranian officials in Beijing that China supports Tehran in "safeguarding its own sovereignty and security."

Iranian officials have repeatedly warned of wide-ranging retaliation should the US resume major combat operations, with authorities in Tehran installing a massive banner in the capital bearing Trump's image and the words: "We will kill Trump." Trump has maintained his own threats against Iran, saying Sunday that Washington may have to give Tehran "the hammer" at some unspecified time while vowing to "take care" of suspected nuclear sites.