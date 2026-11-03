Home
World
America
US seeks more NATO funding for Ukraine weapons program

US seeks more NATO funding for Ukraine weapons program

Yenişafak English AA
11:31, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
US seeks more NATO funding for Ukraine weapons program
File photo

The United States is preparing to ask NATO allies for additional contributions to close a multibillion-dollar shortfall in a weapons-delivery initiative supporting Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report published Monday amid continued military assistance to Kyiv and ongoing political tensions.

Funding shortfall

The United States is preparing to ask NATO allies for additional funding to close a multibillion-dollar gap in a weapons-delivery program supporting Ukraine, according to a Bloomberg report published Monday. The request could come as early as this month and would target NATO's Prioritized Ukraine Requirements List, an initiative allowing allied nations to finance purchases of American-made weapons for Kyiv. The precise amount Washington plans to request remains unclear, though the program currently faces a shortfall of approximately $2 billion for already-approved weapons packages.

Allied contributions

The funding gap stems from allied contributions failing to keep pace with American weapons deliveries to Ukraine, the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations. Washington has continued shipping military equipment to Kyiv before receiving full financial contributions from partner nations, a pattern that could deepen the deficit if the Pentagon authorizes additional shipments. The Pentagon has maintained deliveries even as allied payments lag behind the flow of American military hardware, according to Bloomberg.

Program structure

PURL has emerged as a central mechanism for NATO efforts to bolster Ukrainian military capabilities, allowing participating allies to contribute funds for purchasing US weapons and equipment subsequently delivered to Kyiv under bilateral agreements. Previous deliveries through the initiative have included critical air defense systems and other military hardware urgently requested by Ukrainian forces amid Russia's ongoing offensive operations across eastern and southern Ukraine. The arrangement enables NATO members to support Ukraine's defense industrial requirements while channeling contributions through established American defense procurement systems.

Political context

The planned funding request indicates continued US military support for Ukraine despite visible political tensions between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in recent weeks. Washington has signaled its intent to sustain weapons deliveries through NATO frameworks even as the administration pursues diplomatic channels to resolve the conflict. The United States has provided billions of dollars in military assistance to Ukraine since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Titles :donald trumpvolodymyr zelenskyynatoukrainepentagonpurlweapons programbloomberg
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026