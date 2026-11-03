Home
World
America
El-Sayed raises $1.2M after Stevens backs Republican rival

El-Sayed raises $1.2M after Stevens backs Republican rival

Yenişafak English AA
11:22, 03/11/2026, TuesdayU: Update: 12:38, 03/11/2026, Tuesday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
El-Sayed raises $1.2M after Stevens backs Republican rival
File photo

Abdul El-Sayed raised $1.2 million within four hours of Representative Haley Stevens endorsing his Republican opponent Mike Rogers, marking his second-largest single-day fundraising total since securing the Democratic nomination in August, according to reports confirmed by his campaign on Monday.

Michigan Democratic Senate nominee Abdul El-Sayed raised $1.2 million within four hours after Representative Haley Stevens endorsed his Republican rival Mike Rogers, marking his second-largest single-day fundraising total since winning the party's nomination in August.

Fundraising surge

The Hill reported the figure on Monday, confirming earlier reporting by Politico that cited El-Sayed's campaign. The amount represents the nominee's second-largest daily haul since his primary victory in August. The Democratic National Committee and El-Sayed sent a joint fundraising email on Sunday evening as donations poured in, with El-Sayed writing: "Some people would love for the last days of this race to be about politicians," adding, "I will not be distracted."

Primary feud

Stevens announced her endorsement of Rogers on Sunday, just two days before Tuesday's election, following a public dispute with El-Sayed. She had lost to him in the Democratic primary but initially endorsed his candidacy before relations soured last week over demands that he apologize for past remarks about Israel and disavow a campaign advertisement that critics considered antisemitic.

El-Sayed refused both demands and subsequently barred Stevens from a Sunday campaign event where other Democrats had hoped to reconcile the two. "Abdul ... said that I was no longer welcome in his campaign, and that I should stay away. And he's right," Stevens said in an online video announcing her support for the Republican.

Caucus backlash

The endorsement complicates Democratic efforts to retain the Senate seat being vacated by retiring Senator Gary Peters as the party seeks to secure a majority. Axios reported that Democratic Representatives Lateefah Simon, Marc Veasey and Emily Randall were among lawmakers calling for Stevens' removal from the House Democratic caucus, while Politico noted that at least eight House Democrats wanted Stevens removed or otherwise disciplined over her support for Rogers.

Titles :abdul el-sayedhaley stevensmike rogersmichigan senate raceus senatedemocratic partyrepublican partygary peters
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026