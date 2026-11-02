Home
World
America
Trump renews threat to 'give them the hammer' over Iran nuclear site

Trump renews threat to 'give them the hammer' over Iran nuclear site

Yenişafak English AA
15:32, 02/11/2026, MondayU: Update: 15:34, 02/11/2026, Monday
AA
GoogleSee Yeni Şafak News More Often: Click and Add to Favorites on Google!
Trump renews threat to 'give them the hammer' over Iran nuclear site
File Photo

US President Donald Trump renewed his threat of military action against Iran on Sunday, warning Washington might soon "give them the hammer" as diplomatic efforts continue.

Trump warns of military action

US President Donald Trump on Sunday renewed his threat of military action against Iran, warning that Washington might soon "give them the hammer" despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent further escalation in the conflict that erupted on Feb. 28.

Speaking to supporters at a rally in Iowa, Trump stated that he had held back on military action to preserve life. "The only reason why I'm not finished with Iran is I want to be nice. I want to try and save all those lives if I can," he said. He added: "But at some point we're going to have to give them the hammer."

Nuclear facility targeted

Trump specifically mentioned Pickaxe Mountain, a suspected underground nuclear facility in Isfahan province, as a potential target. He had previously told reporters that Washington retained one or two remaining targets in Iran, suggesting further strikes could follow, according to US media reports.

His latest remarks came amid uncertainty over negotiations aimed at preventing renewed US and Israeli attacks. Trump spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday about talks with Tehran and the possibility of further military escalation, according to Axios. Netanyahu was pushing for an immediate strike following Tuesday's US midterm elections, while Trump favored allowing more time for diplomacy, the outlet reported.

Titles :donald trumpiranbenjamin netanyahupickaxe mountainisfahanus midterm electionsaxiosus-israel relationsiran nuclear programgulf conflict
Page End
Yeni Şafak
TRENARFRRUUR
Turkey's Accumulation. International Media Group.

Welcome to the news source that sets Turkey's agenda! With its impartial, dynamic, and in-depth journalism, Yeni Şafak offers its readers an experience beyond current events. Get instant updates on what's happening in Turkey and worldwide, with news spanning a wide range from politics and economy to culture, arts, and sports. Access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere with its digital platforms; keep up with the agenda with Yeni Şafak!

Follow us on social media.
Download Mobile Apps

Carry the agenda in your pocket! With Yeni Şafak's mobile apps, get instant access to the latest news. A wide range of content, from politics to economy, sports to culture and arts, is at your fingertips! Easily download it on your iOS, Android, and Huawei devices to quickly access the most accurate information anytime, anywhere. Download now, don't miss out on developments around the world!

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Micro Sites
15 July

Relive the night of July 15th in every detail and witness the triumph of democracy with Yenisafak.com's July 15th microsite. Explore everything about the heroic story of July 15th through video content, exclusive interviews, and photo galleries.

Turkish Elections

On Yenisafak.com's election microsite, you'll find instant election data and detailed analyses of all elections in Turkey's political history, all in one place. Gain a comprehensive insight into Turkey's democratic process by examining election results and political developments from past to present. Be at the heart of the elections with live results and expert commentary!

Jerusalem: A City's Story

For Muslims, Jerusalem is not just a city, but a sacred heritage at the heart of Islam. Start exploring now to discover Jerusalem's unique place in the Islamic world and witness the contemporary significance of this ancient city!

Categories
Today
Türkiye
Video
Gallery
Columns
Archive Columns
WorldAfricaAmericaAsiaEuropeMiddle East
EconomyAutomotiveBusinessReal EstateTurkey EconomyWorld Economy
TechnologyGamesInternetMobileProduct NewsScienceSocial Media
LifeArchaeologyBookCinemaCulture and ArtsCurrentHealthInterviewTravelTv
SportsFootballBasketballVolleyballTennisF1CricketOlympics
Albayrak Media
CorporateContactRss

Maltepe Mah. Fetih Cad. No:6 34010 Zeytinburnu/İstanbul, Türkiyeiletisim@yenisafak.com+90 212 467 6515

Albayrak Media Sites
GztZ RaporuKetebeDerin Tarih SkyroadArkitektPost Öykü
LEGAL DISCLAIMER

The BIST name and logo are protected under a 'Protection Trademark Certificate' and cannot be used, quoted, or modified without permission. All information disclosed under the BIST name is fully copyrighted by BIST and may not be republished. Market data is provided by iDealdata Financial Technologies Inc. BIST stock data is delayed by 15 minutes.

© Net Medya, All right reserved. 2026