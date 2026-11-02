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Israeli forces gas Palestinian school as occupiers block West Bank roads

Israeli forces gas Palestinian school as occupiers block West Bank roads

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14:23, 02/11/2026, Monday
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Israeli forces gas Palestinian school as occupiers block West Bank roads
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Dozens of Palestinian students and teachers suffered suffocation on Monday after Israeli forces fired tear gas at a school in Al-Mughayyir village, while occupiers blocked major roads in Salfit and army raids across the occupied West Bank led to six arrests.

Israeli forces fired tear gas canisters at a Palestinian school in Al-Mughayyir village on Monday, leaving dozens of students and teachers suffering from suffocation, as Israeli occupiers blocked major roads in the northern West Bank and the army arrested six Palestinians during overnight raids, according to local officials and media reports.

Attack on Al-Mughayyir school

In the village east of Ramallah, Israeli troops fired tear gas toward the school building during the morning, causing dozens of students and staff to suffer respiratory distress, village council head Amin Abu Aliya told Anadolu. Medical teams treated the victims at the scene while Palestinian Civil Defense crews worked to clear the classrooms of gas residue, he said, adding that the village has faced repeated attacks by Israeli forces and occupiers in recent weeks.

Road blockades and arrests

Israeli occupiers blocked several roads used by Palestinian vehicles in the northern Salfit governorate, closing routes near the towns of Haris and Kifl Haris as well as the Wadi Qana road linking Salfit and Qalqilya governorates, local sources said. The occupiers also set tires on fire along a main thoroughfare and used stones to block access to Al-Zaytoonah University of Science and Technology in the Wadi al-Shaer area. Meanwhile, Israeli forces arrested six Palestinians during raids in Nablus, Ramallah and Hebron, including journalist Samer Khuwaira, who was rearrested in Nablus after spending nine months in administrative detention following a previous arrest on April 10, 2025, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Media Office. Two young men were detained in Kobar village near Ramallah, another from Al-Amari refugee camp, and a fourth from Dura south of Hebron.

Escalation of violence

Nearly 750,000 Israeli occupiers live in 156 illegal settlements and around 360 outposts across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, according to Palestinian figures. In June, 14 UN special rapporteurs warned that the sharp rise in violence by Israeli occupiers, with state support and complicity, posed an existential threat to Palestinian communities. More than 1,220 Palestinians have been killed and around 13,350 wounded in the West Bank since the start of Israel’s war on Gaza in October 2023, while more than 26,000 have been arrested during that period.

Titles :al-mughayyirsamer khuwairaadministrative detentionoccupied west bankisraeli settlementspalestinian studentssalfitun special rapporteurs
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